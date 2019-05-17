Orange Street News

The ONLY Newspaper Devoted to Selinsgrove (and wherever else I travel)! VANDALISM ON YOUR BLOCK? THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com

Ashland Man Allegedly Steals Over $150 Worth of Merchandise

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

May 17, 2019

An Ashland man was charged after allegedly stealing multiple items from Walmart at 980 N Susquehanna trail, on 3/29, according to police.

Allen John Bagdonavicius, was allegedly caught stealing several baby products totaling $169.00.

“The defendant pushed a shopping cart containing the box before handing the cart of to Hinchy [A WOMAN SHE WAS WITH.] The defendant then selected a fire place set which she carried as he and Hinchy proceeded towards the exit,” read the criminal complaint.

Bagdonavicius was charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.

A hearing will be held at 6/12 at 11:15, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on May 17, 2019 by and tagged , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p5xVoO-3sE

Navigation

Want All The News Fit For Orange Street Delivered to Your Door?

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YEAR PRINT SUBSCRIPTION $19.99!! 

BRAND NEW!! If you want to order a one year digital subscription where you will be sent a PDF of the entire paper it is sent to your inbox every month it is ONLY $14.99! Just click on the link below!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER ONE YEAR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

WANT THE BOOK? OSN Publisher Hilde Lysiak’s reporting skills are put to the test in this fun early chapter book mystery series! 

BUY HERE!

Blog Stats

  • 1,382,790 hits
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Blog Stats

  • 1,382,790 hits

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: