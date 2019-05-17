Ashland Man Allegedly Steals Over $150 Worth of Merchandise

The ONLY Newspaper Devoted to Selinsgrove (and wherever else I travel)! VANDALISM ON YOUR BLOCK? THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com
By Hilde Kate Lysiak
May 17, 2019
An Ashland man was charged after allegedly stealing multiple items from Walmart at 980 N Susquehanna trail, on 3/29, according to police.
Allen John Bagdonavicius, was allegedly caught stealing several baby products totaling $169.00.
“The defendant pushed a shopping cart containing the box before handing the cart of to Hinchy [A WOMAN SHE WAS WITH.] The defendant then selected a fire place set which she carried as he and Hinchy proceeded towards the exit,” read the criminal complaint.
Bagdonavicius was charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
A hearing will be held at 6/12 at 11:15, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.