EXCLUSIVE Man Abandons Car, Swims To Safety, After Failed Attempt to Drive Through Patagonia Wash SEE THE PICTURES!

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

12/1/19

A Tucson man visiting Patagonia for the holidays has much to be thankful for after nearly escaping with his life following a failed attempt to drive through the wash.

Bryan Jungers, 37, and his girlfriend, were trying to make their way back home from a friends house when attempting to drive through the wash’s running water near Temporal Canyon on Friday.

Jungers told the OSN he didn’t know realize how deep the water was until it was too late.

“I had driven it earlier that day, and didn’t realize how much the water level had risen. Once I realized I was stuck I was freaked out,” Jungers told the Orange Street News.

Seconds after getting stuck, Jungers says his car flipped sideways facing upstream.

Jungers told the OSN that all he could think at first was, “Get out now.”

“I turned off the engine, stuck the keys in my pocket, and climbed out the passenger door. […] The water was running hard, but it was only to my waste, so I was able to wade out. […][When I got out I] walked to my friends house, called my other friend to come help and changed out of my wet clothing,” Jungers told the OSN.

As Jungers and his girlfriend dried off at the safety of a friend’s house, he says the feeling of fear washed away into stupidity.

Fortunately, his friend was able to help haul it out of the wash after being stuck there for about a day.

However, while Jungers may have escaped with his life, his car wasn’t as fortunate.

“Its non-operational,” said Jungers.

Jungers car being hauled out of the wash in Patagonia, Arizona.