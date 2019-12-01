OSN SHORT STORY – The Dark Wooden Sky

By Hilde Kate Lysiak



Lilly had been new at the school that I taught at, she might have been seven or eight at

the time. I liked her a lot and thought that she was an extremely bright kid.

“Huh. That is strange,” I said smiling.

Lilly started laughing and then returned to reading her book.

The next day when I went back to class Lilly came yo my desk. She had a weird look on

her face. She looked worried and anxious, her long dark brown hair covering one of her

eyes.

“Is everything alright?,” I asked concerned.

“Well, yes I guess. I just am a little concerned,” she said.

“Why, what happened,” I asked.

“Well, remember how I told you about my

dreams, and how they tell what happened

the day before?” She said.

“Yes, what about them?”

“Well this was the same type of thing…

except it was different than all the others,”

she said.

“Why?” I asked.

“Well in this one something was different.

My day was going along as usual, and then

something happened. I got into the car to go

to school, then… it crashed. Then everything

went black, and I woke up,” she said.

“Oh, thats really normal. Thats just you

having a really strange dream, it happens all

the time to everyone,” I said and smiled

reassuringly.

“Yeah, I guess,” she said and walked back to

her desk.

At the end of the day I decided to go talk to

the guidance councilor about Lilly. I knew

the dream was normal but was worried that

she might have been a bit paranoid.

I told the councilor what happened.

“Wait who?,” he said leaning forward a little

bit.

“Lilly,” I repeated.

“I think your getting confused. Not Lilly. I

am sure that someone has told you what

happened to her yesterday.”

I don’t remember when it first happened, but

I know I was really little. Since I was so little

it was never anything strange to me. It was

just normal.

I didn’t think of it as a bad thing, at least not

at first. They would be things that I looked

forward to. I was happy whenever it came. I

looked at it as silly, as something that was my

friend and that I had no reason to be afraid

of it, why would I?

That faze didn’t last long though. As I got

older the dynamic started to change a bit.

The pictures would be more vivid, more

intense. Now instead of looking forward to

them, I would be dreading them.

It started telling me stuff I didn’t want to

know. Instead of silly stuff like what drink

my mom would order, now it was different.

It started telling me about things that had

nothing to do with me, about random people

that I had never met and had no idea who

they were, but they weren’t telling me

silly stuff anymore. It would be about

how there mom was gonna die, or

whatever awful things were going to

happen to them.

I didn’t want to know about these people.

I couldn’t stand it. It went to the point

where even when I woke up and was out

of it I couldn’t get the images out of my

mind. I would haunt me until the next

one came, and all I would think about

was the new one.

They didn’t come that often, but it was

too often. They would come maybe once

a week, but I would never be able to

predict when they would come.

Sometimes they would wait longer then

usual to torture me. I would wonder and

wonder when it would come. The waiting

was almost worse then the dream its self.

But then, when finally I would open up

to the possibility that it was over, and I

would begin to see hope for myself, it

would come and take all of my hope

away.

In my room I had a chest. It was big and

wooden and used to be filled with my

toys. Now it had all of the dreams.

Whenever I would wake up I drew it, the

dream. I don’t know why but I always

have.

I would look at them and think that it

was cool when I was little, and when the

dreams were light and silly, but now, now

I can’t look at them without being

scared.

I tried to stop drawing them but it came

more of an instinct, like something I had

to do. It didn’t feel like my movement

was a choice until the drawing was

finished, and I was forced to look at the

horrifying sight of it on my lap. The first

time I had a dark dream I just shoved it

in the wooden chest, not wanting to look

at the horrifying image any longer.

That stuck, and I began putting all of the

dream pictures in there. Now whenever I

looked at the giant wooden chest I felt a

touch of fear, like whatever was in there

was going to get to me, and that it could

whenever it wanted.

It haunted me along with the present

dreams.

I had just moved to a new town only a few

hours away from where I used to live

because my mom got a new job in the new

town. My school was nice, I really liked my

teacher. She seemed to understand me.

But just when everything was looking up, I

got a dream again. I had hoped that the

dreams would not follow me to my new

location but I guess that didn’t matter.

This dream wasn’t like the other horrifying

ones. This one was also horrifying, but in a

different way.

Instead of being about some random person who I had never met, it was about me.

The dream opened with me waking up, going about my day. When I got to my bus stop and I

got in the bus. But then it crashed and I woke up.

At first I was sure that I was going to die. I then convinced myself that I might have just been a

normal dream, normal people had normal dreams that meant nothing.

I got ready for school and walked down stairs and saw my mom sitting down crying. I didn’t

want to disturb her so I went on my way to school.

I decided that I was going to tell my teacher. Maybe that will help me feel better. I walked up

to her desk.

“Is everything alright?” My teacher asked concerned.

I closed my eyes.

Through the slats of my eye all I could see when I looked up was the stained dark brown lid of the wooden chest.