PATAGONIA POST OFFICE TAKES EXTRA MEASURES AMID CORONAVIRUS

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

The post office is taking extra precautions due to the coronavirus.

The post office at 100 N Taylor Ave, Patagonia, is making sure that it is extra clean to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to employee Martin Perez.

“We are cleaning, disinfecting, and mopping everything that people are touching, which is basically everything,” Perez told the Orange Street News.

Postal workers are considered most at risk due to their frequent interactions with people.

A statement on the USPS website read “To reduce health risks, we also are temporarily modifying customer signature capture procedures. While maintaining a safe, appropriate distance, employees will request the customer’s first initial and last name so that the employee can enter the information on the electronic screen or hard copy items such as return receipts, PS Forms 3811 and 3829. For increased safety, employees will politely ask the customer to step back a safe distance or close the screen door/door so that they may leave the item in the mail receptacle or appropriate location by the customer door.”

Recently Patagonia was declared to be in a state of emergency. Businesses have not been forced to close, but are asked to take precautions.

“It is proclaimed and ordered that in order to flatten the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, keep our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, and maximize available funding,” read a flyer being handed out to local businesses.

This entry was posted on March 27, 2020

