GLIMMER OF HOPE? CLOSED PATAGONIA BIZ REOPENING FOR TAKEOUT

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

There is a spark of life in the Patagonia business community.

The Crown Taqueria announced that it will be opening back up starting today for takeout orders.

“Crown B Taqueria will be back open for CALL AHEAD TOGOS AND LOCAL DELIVERY come TUESDAY! We will be offering a limited menu!” Crown Taqueria wrote on their Facebook.

Gathering Grounds also announced that its popular baked goods are once again available.

“Good morning everyone! We are now receiving orders for baked goods this week for all of you needing a sugar fix! We will be taking orders today and tomorrow and everything will be ready for pickup Wednesday. Text Audrey at 520-604-0925,” Gathering Grounds wrote in a facebook post.

Recently Patagonia was declared to be in a state of emergency. Businesses have been forced to close.

“It is proclaimed and ordered that in order to flatten the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, keep our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, and maximize available funding,” read a flyer being handed out to local businesses.