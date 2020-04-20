EXCLUSIVE: VAN NEST HEARING SUSPENDED DUE TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

April 20, 2020

The hearing for Patagonia’s alleged stabbing suspect has been delayed because of the coronavirus, according to court documents obtained by the Orange Street News.

The change of plea hearing originally scheduled for April 9th, 2020, for Charles Van Nest was canceled due to the defendant’s attorney Michael Storie is trying to social distance.

“The grounds for this request, is that Mr Storie and Mrs Wrae are a married couple who have four sons one of whom has asthma and is considered a high risk for contracting coronavirus. As a result, they are making every effort to limit their contact with individuals outside of their family,” read the documents requesting the change of the hearing date.

The hearing was originally scheduled to be heard by Judge Thomas Fink on Dec. 2nd, but Judge Fink reassigned the case due to a conflict. Judge Denneen Peterson will now preside over the case, the OSN has learned.

It is unclear what the conflict was.

Van Nest is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault/Serious Physical Injury, and Aggravated Assault/Deadly Weapon, according to the documents.

The hearing has been rescheduled for June 19th at 1:30 pm.