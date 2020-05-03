Orange Street News

EDITORIAL A Message on World Press Freedom Day –FREE GULMIRE IMIN

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

Today is World Press Freedom Day. It is a day that the people remind governments around the world of their duty to respect the freedoms of reporters.

Today there are still too many countries that don’t respect that freedom.

In 2009  reporter Gulmire Imin was sentenced to life in prison for writing online posts that criticized the Chinese government. But Gulmire Imin isn’t the only one. There are countless reporters who like Gulmire Imin are in prison for trying to report the truth to the people.

I hope we can remember Gulmire and other reporters who don’t have freedom on this day.

