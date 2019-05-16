Berwick Woman Allegedly Steals Over $200 Worth of Merchandise

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

May 16, 2019

A Berwick woman was charged after allegedly stealing jewelry and clothing from Kohls, on 3/25/19, according to police.

Mabel Frances Eshleman, was charged after she allegedly stole $211.96 from Kohls, Monroe Township. This was her second time stealing from Kohls, according to police.

“HY [SECURITY] advised that the unknown female then went into the changing room. HY advised that when the unknown female came out of the changing room, she went to go place clothing items back on their racks. […] HY advised that in a pair of white shorts and a blouse that the unknown female put back were security tags and price tags of jewelry items that the unknown female had been seen placing in her cart,” read the criminal complaint.

Eshleman was charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.

A hearing was held on 5/07, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.