Orange Street News

The ONLY Newspaper Devoted to Selinsgrove (and wherever else I travel)! VANDALISM ON YOUR BLOCK? THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com

Berwick Woman Allegedly Steals Over $200 Worth of Merchandise

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

May 16, 2019

A Berwick woman was charged after allegedly stealing jewelry and clothing from Kohls, on 3/25/19, according to police.

Mabel Frances Eshleman, was charged after she allegedly stole $211.96 from Kohls, Monroe Township. This was her second time stealing from Kohls, according to police.

“HY [SECURITY] advised that the unknown female then went into the changing room. HY advised that when the unknown female came out of the changing room, she went to go place clothing items back on their racks. […] HY advised that in a pair of white shorts and a blouse that the unknown female put back were security tags and price tags of jewelry items that the unknown female had been seen placing in her cart,” read the criminal complaint.

Eshleman was charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.

A hearing was held on 5/07, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on May 16, 2019 by and tagged , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p5xVoO-3sw

Navigation

Want All The News Fit For Orange Street Delivered to Your Door?

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YEAR PRINT SUBSCRIPTION $19.99!! 

BRAND NEW!! If you want to order a one year digital subscription where you will be sent a PDF of the entire paper it is sent to your inbox every month it is ONLY $14.99! Just click on the link below!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER ONE YEAR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

WANT THE BOOK? OSN Publisher Hilde Lysiak’s reporting skills are put to the test in this fun early chapter book mystery series! 

BUY HERE!

Blog Stats

  • 1,381,651 hits
May 2019
M T W T F S S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Blog Stats

  • 1,381,651 hits

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: