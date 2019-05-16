Orange Street News

Maryland Woman Allegedly Steals Over $150 in Merchandise From a Local Store

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

May 16, 2019

A Maryland woman was charged after allegedly taking shoes and jewelry from Kohl’s at 405 Marketplace Blvd. Monroe Township on 4/14, according to police.

Jeannie Marie Elmore, 26 was allegedly caught with her friend taking Nike shoes and two pieces of jewelry, making this her third offense.

Elmore was allegedly taking the boxes of items and placing them in her purse then was caught after she then tried to exit the store.

The criminal complaint read how a store employee allegedly caught Elmore in the act; “Elmore and her friend exit the store. I confronted both of them with asset protection manager as they were entering their vehicle. Inside of the bag that Elmore was carrying was a pair of Nike Air Max shoes valued at $90.00. Asset protection related that Elmore took jewelry as well but the jewelry was never found. Asset protection related the two pieces of jewelry were $19.99 and $44.99 respectively.”

Elmore was charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.

A hearing was held on 4/29, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.

