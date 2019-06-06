Heroin Allegedly Found After Shamokin Dam Traffic Stop

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

June 6, 2019

A PA man was charged after allegedly being caught with heroin after being pulled over a car with expired registration on 4/23/19, according to police.

Robert Louis Clayton, was pulled over in Shamokin Dam after a police officer allegedly checked the green Ford Explorer’s registration confirming that it had expired in December of 2018. When pulled over, police allegedly checked Clayton’s information and realized this would be his third offense and he has multiple active warrants, according to police. That was when police searched the car and found heroin.

“After being notified of the warrants your affiant placed the defendant in custody. Upon search incident to arrest your affiant located 20 glassine baggies stamped China White which contained a white powdery substance in the defendants front left pants pocket […] The defendant stated that the substance was heroin and that he bought the baggies just moments prior,” read the criminal complaint.

Hard drugs are continuing to plague the Snyder county community (see video above).

Clayton was charged with the controlled substance, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and more.

A hearing will be held on 6/24 at 11:45, at 1025 us rt 522 in Selinsgrove Pa.