Beaver Springs Man Allegedly Wrote A Bad Check for Almost $300

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

July 11, 2019

A Beaver Springs man was charged after allegedly writing a bad check for over $250, at Coles Hardware in Selinsgrove Pa, on 2/25/19, according to police.

Martin James Lynn, charged when he allegedly wrote a check with no value for $294.73 when buying tools and a soda.

“On 3/8/19 Cole’s Hardware received a return notice stating that the checking account had insignificant funds to cover the amount of the check,” read the criminal complaint.

Lynn was charged with Bad Checks, and more.

A hearing was held on 7/8 at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.