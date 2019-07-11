Beaver Springs Man Allegedly Wrote A Bad Check for Almost $300

The ONLY Newspaper Devoted to Selinsgrove (and wherever else I travel)! VANDALISM ON YOUR BLOCK? THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com
By Hilde Kate Lysiak
July 11, 2019
A Beaver Springs man was charged after allegedly writing a bad check for over $250, at Coles Hardware in Selinsgrove Pa, on 2/25/19, according to police.
Martin James Lynn, charged when he allegedly wrote a check with no value for $294.73 when buying tools and a soda.
“On 3/8/19 Cole’s Hardware received a return notice stating that the checking account had insignificant funds to cover the amount of the check,” read the criminal complaint.
Lynn was charged with Bad Checks, and more.
A hearing was held on 7/8 at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.