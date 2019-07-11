Sunbury Man Allegedly Steals $32 From Dollar General

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

July 11, 2019

A Sunbury man was charged after allegedly attempting to steal a knife and more, on 5/26/19, at Dollar General in Shamokin Dam, according to police.

Earl Mckinley Adams, 28, was charged after security cameras allegedly caught him and another male attempting to take several items throughout the store.

“In the video the defendant can be seen taking the Unstoppable plug ins from the package, placing them in pocket and then placing the empty packaging under a shelf. The video also shows the defendant attempting to steal one of the Realtree pocket knifes from the package but could not open it […] The manager walked in the isle at this time stopping them from stealing the knife,” read the criminal complaint.

Adams was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Retail Theft, and more.

A hearing will be held on July 30th, at 2:30, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.