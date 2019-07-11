Orange Street News

The ONLY Newspaper Devoted to Selinsgrove (and wherever else I travel)! VANDALISM ON YOUR BLOCK? THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com

Sunbury Man Allegedly Steals $32 From Dollar General

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

July 11, 2019

A Sunbury man was charged after allegedly attempting to steal a knife and more, on 5/26/19, at Dollar General in Shamokin Dam, according to police.

Earl Mckinley Adams, 28, was charged after security cameras allegedly caught him and another male attempting to take several items throughout the store.

“In the video the defendant can be seen taking the Unstoppable plug ins from the package, placing them in pocket and then placing the empty packaging under a shelf. The video also shows the defendant attempting to steal one of the Realtree pocket knifes from the package but could not open it […] The manager walked in the isle at this time stopping them from stealing the knife,” read the criminal complaint.

Adams was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Retail Theft, and more.

A hearing will be held on July 30th, at 2:30, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on July 11, 2019 by .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p5xVoO-3tK

Navigation

Want All The News Fit For Orange Street Delivered to Your Door?

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YEAR PRINT SUBSCRIPTION $19.99!! 

BRAND NEW!! If you want to order a one year digital subscription where you will be sent a PDF of the entire paper it is sent to your inbox every month it is ONLY $14.99! Just click on the link below!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER ONE YEAR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

WANT THE BOOK? OSN Publisher Hilde Lysiak’s reporting skills are put to the test in this fun early chapter book mystery series! 

BUY HERE!

Blog Stats

  • 1,395,742 hits
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Blog Stats

  • 1,395,742 hits

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: