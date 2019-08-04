AUGUST 2019 OSN PRINT EDITION HITS THE STREETS! LAST FROM SELINSGROVE!

August Issue of the OSN

The AUGUST 2019 issue of the Orange Street News has hit the streets! I am sad to say that this issue will be the last coming from Selinsgrove.

For a one year subscription to the Orange Street News please send a check or cash of $19.99 along with name and address to Hilde Kate Lysiak PO Box 1263 Patagonia, AZ 85624. Or order through PayPal on the link below! DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTIONS AVAILABLE FOR ONLY $14.99 A YEAR!

Out of state is welcome! We have subscribers from everywhere!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER ONE YEAR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

Out of state is welcome! We have subscribers from everywhere!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YEAR PRINT SUBSCRIPTION!!