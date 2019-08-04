OSN Top Stories of the MONTH July

Here are the OSN Top Stories of the month for JULY 2019~

1 EDITORIAL – A Final Goodbye to Selinsgrove

2. Shamokin Dam Man Allegedly Threatens Ex-GF “Break Skull into Million Pieces”

3. Local Woman Charged After Allegedly Stealing Over $250 from a Local Target

4. Local Man Allegedly Attempted to Strangle his Wife

5. Sunbury Man Allegedly Found with Drug Paraphernalia

