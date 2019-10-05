BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: STABBING IN PATAGONIA

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE MUST CREDIT ORANGE STREET NEWS

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

10/5/19



A stabbing happened last night near Third Avenue in Patagonia, Arizona, the OSN has confirmed.

A heavy police presence formed around the Patagonia around 11:45 pm last night as law enforcement were busy securing the area.

The Orange Street News has received the name of the victim, whose condition is unknown, but is withholding from publishing until the family is notified.

Law enforcement will not confirm if a suspect is in custody, but sources have told the OSN it is a domestic situation and the person was stabbed “multiple times.”

When the OSN entered the Patagonia Marshal’s office a worker (not the Marshal) would only confirm that there was an incident but warned the OSN that publishing the story would be “illegal” because it was a “medical call.”

Last February, the marshal incorrectly told the OSN that taping him was illegal and threatened to have the OSN thrown into “juvie.” The town later apologized.

If anyone has more information please contact Hilde Lysiak at 570-259-9874, or Hildelysiak@gmail.com.