UPDATE BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: PATAGONIA WOMAN STABBED “SEVERAL” TIMES IN CRITICAL CONDITION – SUSPECT STILL ON THE LOOSE

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

10/5/19

A local woman is in critical condition after being stabbed “several” times in the neck last night near Third Avenue and the suspect is still on the loose, the OSN has learned.

A heavy police presence formed around the Patagonia around 11:45 pm last night as law enforcement were busy securing the area.

The Orange Street News has received the name of the victim, but is withholding from publishing until the family is notified. The victim has serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

Sources have told the OSN that the victim knew her attacker and that the suspect was still on the loose early this afternoon.

“It is a domestic situation,” a source told the OSN.

When the OSN entered the Patagonia Marshal’s office a worker (not the Marshal) would only confirm that there was an incident but warned the OSN that publishing the story would be “illegal” because it was a “medical call.”

Last February, the marshal incorrectly told the OSN that taping him was illegal and threatened to have the OSN thrown into “juvie.” The town later apologized.

Repeated calls to the Patagonia Marshal have not been returned.

If anyone has more information please contact Hilde Lysiak at 570-259-9874, or Hildelysiak@gmail.com.