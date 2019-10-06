OSN SHORT STORY: WALKING ON SIDEWALKS

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

I don’t know where I am. I mean I

know where I am, but I don’t know

where I am. As I walked down the

street I felt a sense of doom. It’s

early, too early for anyone to be

awake. The sun is just coming up,

and it feels strange not being in

complete darkness.

When I looked at the houses around

me I felt my heart racing faster. I

didn’t know why I was nervous, but

at the same time I knew exactly why

I was nervous. I have been walking

for nearly an hour and I didn’t see

anything tout of the ordinary.

Everything was so normal that it felt

strange, almost eerie.

I don’t know why, but I woke up in the

middle of the night and needed to walk. I

feel like I am looking for something, I don’t

know what. I feel like there is something

right in front of me that is so obvious and

everyone can see it except me.

When I walked more the eeriness turned to

fear. I turned around and started walking

towards my house as fast as I could.

I still remember what I went through so

clearly, I wish I couldn’t. The things I have seen.

I can’t unsee, objects moving by

themselves, the blood streaming down

my face after an object hit my face.

When I got home I sat on the cold floor.

My house felt empty and unfamiliar. I

had just moved in a few weeks ago, but I

didn’t feel motivated enough to furnish it.

All I had in my house was a bed in my

room and that was it. The house was

small, but it was a step up. That is what I

have to keep reminding myself. This

might be bad but it wasn’t nearly as bad

as before.

I am lucky, I shouldn’t be complaining. I

am lucky to have escaped what I did.

What I went through was bad. I escaped

it now, but I don’t feel relived like I

should. In fact, I might feel more on

edge, like I’m walking on egg shells afraid

that if I make on wrong move my entire

life will come clashing down.

I think I might miss my old life as weird

as that sounds. I know I shouldn’t

considering what I went through then,

but I miss getting coffee with my best

friend, Amanda, every morning and working an annoying costumer service

job.

Now I would give anything to have

it back.I want to scream. I didn’t

appreciate it and now its to late, whats

done is done. Its hard to put into the

words such an extreme feeling of regret,

I can’t go back and there is nothing I

can do, I don’t know what else to say

but that things are messed up. There is

nothing I can do, it feels unfair. I just

want it back. Right now I would give

anything to be getting coffee with

Amanda right now. Now that I am

thinking about it, I wonder what she

thinks of me now. She probably thinks

I’m crazy.



The last time I saw her I had

blood streaming down my face. I tried.

I told her everything but of course she

doesn’t believe me. She just looked at

me and asked what I did to myself, are

you kidding me? I had the knife in my

hand out of self defense, I swear. I am

not crazy. What happened after that

I can’t remember. I’m not crazy.

I mean if she thinks I am crazy was she really even my friend? Is it crazy that I am

thinking about that now when I have so much more to worry about? I don’t know. I

don’t want to. Think about any of that right now, but what else am I supposed to

think about? I don’t know.

I don’t know what I am supposed to do, I have always thought that sometimes it is

okay not to know, but now it’s different. I know I am supposed to feel relived that I

am out of it, but instead I feel like I am running out of time.

As I felt my feet getting cold from hard floor. My body became colder and colder until it wasn’t anymore. Suddenly it stopped. I felt warm, I felt as if I was sitting on a bed.

I was.



Now I was in a small room with a bed and couch in a corner. All I heard was a woman sitting on the couch with a Amanda saying nervously, You’re awake, I had to do it I’m sorry, I want you to get help.



Then I knew exactly where I was.