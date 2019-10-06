BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: MANHUNT IN PATAGONIA SUSPECT STILL ON THE LOOSE POLICE DRAW GUNS ON THIRD AVE YOUTH CENTER ON LOCK DOWN

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

10/5/2019

A manhunt is underway for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a Patagonia woman several times in the neck last night.

The Orange Street News has been able to identify the suspect as Charles Van Nest, of Patagonia, according to a friend and relative of the suspect.

A witness called police after claiming to have spotted Van Nest hiding behind a car in the trailer park across from 115 S, N 3rd Ave around 8:00 pm, sources told the OSN. The OSN was on the scene as officers showed up a short time later assisted by border patrol in bullet proof vests and had weapons drawn.

“I can’t say anything,” an officer at the scene told the Orange Street News.

The Patagonia Youth Center, which is across from the trailer park, was on “lock down” as children were ordered to stay inside the building.

The officers left less than an hour later after searching the scene and interviewing witnesses — and without the suspect.

The Orange Street News has received the name of the victim, but is withholding from publishing until family is notified. Sources told the OSN that the victim was in critical condition earlier this afternoon, but is expected to survive.

Sources told the OSN that the victim knew her attacker.

“It is a domestic situation,” a source told the OSN.

Repeated calls to the Patagonia Marshal have not been returned.

A friend of Vannest told the Orange Street News that the suspect knows the area very well and could stay hidden. He added that he didn’t believe Vannest would go down easily.

The friend added that he believes Van Nest was under the influence of prescription drugs.

“He is not going down without a fight,” a friend of Van Nest told the Orange Street News.

When the OSN entered the Patagonia Marshal’s office earlier in the day a worker (not the Marshal) would only confirm that there was an incident but warned the OSN that publishing the story would be “illegal” because it was a “medical call.”

Last February, the marshal incorrectly told the OSN that taping him was illegal and threatened to have the OSN thrown into “juvie.” The town later apologized.

If anyone has more information please contact Hilde Lysiak at 570-259-9874, or Hildelysiak@gmail.com.