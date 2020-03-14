PATAGONIA HEALTH CLINIC STILL WAITING FOR CORONAVIRUS TEST KITS

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

3/14/20

The Patagonia Health Center is still waiting for test kits.

“We haven’t gotten them yet,” Health Center employee Fernando Latin told the Orange Street News yesterday.

President Trump stated at a March 6 press conference that “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.” As of yesterday, there have been no citizens of Patagonia, Arizona who have requested to be tested. However, the community has a much higher percentage of elderly people who are considered most vulnerable.

The Patagonia Health Center isn’t alone. There has been struggle to get testing kits out all around the country, according to reports.

The Center of Disease Control released a statement saying: “We need to be focused on what we’re doing today to identify patients who are ill, make sure that they’re getting appropriately treated and tested and make sure that we’re protecting our communities by keeping — by keeping yourselves and each other safe.”

Testing kits should be arriving at the Patagonia Health Clinic within a week, according to employees.

There are testing kits available at the Mariposa Health Center in Nogales, Arizona.