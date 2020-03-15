Orange Street News

VANDALISM? CORRUPTION? HAVE NO WHERE ELSE TO TURN? NO STORY TOO BIG OR SMALL THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com

GOVERNOR ORDERS PATAGONIA SCHOOLS OFF UNTIL THE 27

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

Gov. Doug Ducey announced earlier today that all Arizona schools will closed through March 27 starting Monday.

“The safest place for children during this time is at home,” Ducey and Hoffman wrote in a letter. “They should not be cared for by elderly adults or those with underlying health conditions, including grandparents and other family members.”

Patagonia Assistant Superintendent Kenny Hayes released this statement about the shutdown to the OSN: “I would like to reinforce the fact that student, staff, and community safety is our first priority. We will be providing more information concerning continued education and food services for our students by Wednesday, March 18th. It is important that individuals pay attention to their PowerSchool announcements, our Facebook page, and also our school web-page. It is important that individuals continue to practice the safety protocols that have been described and to stay informed. The CDC provides appropriate guidance for these precautions.  I want to encourage parents to contact me either through email or by using my cell phone number to inform me of their needs for education and food services.”

