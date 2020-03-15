Orange Street News

Patagonia Business Already Feeling Symptoms of Coronavirus

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

2/15/20

Despite Patagonia having zero reported cases of the coronavirus, local businesses are starting to feel the symptoms.

The Crown Taqueria, one of only four restaurants in Patagonia, announced this afternoon that it had shut down its doors due to coronavirus concerns and would not be reopening until next Tuesday.

A sign posted outside the restaurant read; “Customers, as we are in very uncharted territory, we will be closed for service today due to the concerns of the health of our employees and costumers. We will take today and tomorrow to make changes for everyone’s best interest and well being.”

The Patagonia Market was also feeling the effect and was limiting costumers to purchasing two individual rolls of toilet paper per person. A worker refused to comment.

However, not all businesses were effected by the virus. Oven’s of Patagonia says its been business as usual.

“We haven’t been effected at all. Right now, we haven’t felt it yet,” Jade DeForest, an employee at Oven’s told the Orange Street News.

Nobody has reported being sick with the coronavirus in Patagonia yet. However, health professionals expect it will arrive.

“It’s like a natural disaster. There is no stopping it [the virus coming to Patagonia], all we can do is prepare and limit its impact,” Timothy Penniston, a nurse practitioner at the Patagonia Family Health Center told the Orange Street News this week.

Ohio and Illinois ordered the statewide closure of bars and restaurants to combat the coronavirus.

This entry was posted on March 15, 2020

