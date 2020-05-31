BREAKING: GOV ANNOUNCES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN AZ 8 PM CURFEW

VANDALISM? CORRUPTION? HAVE NO WHERE ELSE TO TURN? NO STORY TOO BIG OR SMALL THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com
Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Arizona.
A statement from the Governors office read “At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week.”
The past three days there have been reports of protests that have turned violent in Tuscon and Phoenix in response to the death of George Floyd following his neck being crushed by a police officer.
Please keep us updated if more details come from the Governor. Many are confused, does this order apply to medical and emergency workers? What about tourists driving through the state, are they violating curfew? Thanks for the great reporting.
LikeLike