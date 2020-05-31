Orange Street News

VANDALISM? CORRUPTION? HAVE NO WHERE ELSE TO TURN? NO STORY TOO BIG OR SMALL THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com

BREAKING: GOV ANNOUNCES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN AZ 8 PM CURFEW

Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Arizona.

A statement from the Governors office read “At the request of local leaders and in coordination with state and local law enforcement, I’m issuing a statewide Declaration of Emergency, with a curfew in place starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight and effective for one week.”

The past three days there have been reports of protests that have turned violent in Tuscon and Phoenix in response to the death of George Floyd following his neck being crushed by a police officer.

One comment on “BREAKING: GOV ANNOUNCES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN AZ 8 PM CURFEW

  1. Chase Barber
    May 31, 2020

    Please keep us updated if more details come from the Governor. Many are confused, does this order apply to medical and emergency workers? What about tourists driving through the state, are they violating curfew? Thanks for the great reporting.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on May 31, 2020 by and tagged , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p5xVoO-3I4

Navigation

Want All The News Fit For Orange Street Delivered to Your Door?

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YEAR SUBSCRIPTION DIGITAL $14.99 and PRINT $29.99!! 

BRAND NEW!! If you want to order a one year digital subscription where you will be sent a PDF of the entire paper it is sent to your inbox every month it is ONLY $14.99! Just click on the link below!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER ONE YEAR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

WANT THE BOOK? OSN Publisher Hilde Lysiak’s reporting skills are put to the test in this fun early chapter book mystery series! 

BUY HERE!

Blog Stats

  • 1,511,862 hits
May 2020
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Blog Stats

  • 1,511,862 hits

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: