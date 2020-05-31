OSN TOP STORIES OF MAY 2020

Here are the OSN Top Stories of the month for MAY 2020~

1 COME ON IN! PATAGONIA RESTAURANTS NOW HAVE INDOOR SEATING

2. PATAGONIA PREPS FOR REOPENING

3. Tips For Aspiring Journalists — World Press Freedom Day

4. EDITORIAL: OSN DEMANDS SAME RESPECT OTHER MEDIA RECEIVE

5. AZ Health Depart: 1-5 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Patagonia

