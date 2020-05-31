OSN TOP STORIES OF MAY 2020

VANDALISM? CORRUPTION? HAVE NO WHERE ELSE TO TURN? NO STORY TOO BIG OR SMALL THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com
Here are the OSN Top Stories of the month for MAY 2020~
1 COME ON IN! PATAGONIA RESTAURANTS NOW HAVE INDOOR SEATING
2. PATAGONIA PREPS FOR REOPENING
3. Tips For Aspiring Journalists — World Press Freedom Day
4. EDITORIAL: OSN DEMANDS SAME RESPECT OTHER MEDIA RECEIVE
5. AZ Health Depart: 1-5 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Patagonia
