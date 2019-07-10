Local Man Allegedly Strangled and Assaulted His Girlfriend

A Sunbury man was charged after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and her sister, on 5/12/19, according to police.

Christopher Michael Hare, allegedly entered his girlfriends house and strangled and hit her, according to police.

“Hare crawled in her bed and grabbed [XXX] by the neck using both hands. [XXX] then stated that Hare then squeezed her neck, impeding her airway so that she could not breathe. [XXX] stated that she passed out for approx. 10-15 minutes,” read the criminal complaint.

Hare was charged with Aggravated Assault, Burglary, Strangulation, Simple Assault, Criminal Trespass, and more.

A hearing was held on 5/22, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove PA.