Shamokin Dam Man Allegedly Threatens Ex-GF “Break Skull into Million Pieces”

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

July 9, 2019

A Shamokin Dam Man was charged after allegedly assaulting and threatening his ex-girlfriend on 5/16/19, according to police.

Dillon Andrew Capps was caught when police allegedly received a 911 call from his ex-girlfriend saying that Capps had hurt and threatened her on her birthday, according to police.

“[XXX] [VICTIM] stated that at on 5/12/2019 she went to her friends house to celebrate her 21st birthday. Her friend later took [XXX] back to her residence around 2230 hrs. at which time the defendant immediately began to accuse her of being with another man. [XXX] and the defendant began to verbally argue about the accusation. […] [XXX] attempted to reach for the phone from under the couch at which time the defendant stepped on her hands while wearing his boots. [XXX] again attempted to reach for the phone but was thrown to the ground by her neck. […] The defendant then left her go and made the statement ‘Don’t worry I have someone coming to take care of you in the morning. They don’t care if they catch charges or jail time. I’d break your skull into a million pieces right now if I could but I don’t want to go to jail’ ,” read the criminal complaint.

Capps was charged with, Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and more.

A hearing was held on 5/28, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove PA.