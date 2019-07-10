Orange Street News

The ONLY Newspaper Devoted to Selinsgrove (and wherever else I travel)! VANDALISM ON YOUR BLOCK? THE OSN WILL INVESTIGATE! Please email news tips to Hildelysiak@gmail.com

Shamokin Dam Man Allegedly Threatens Ex-GF “Break Skull into Million Pieces”

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

July 9, 2019

A Shamokin Dam Man was charged after allegedly assaulting and threatening his ex-girlfriend on 5/16/19, according to police.

Dillon Andrew Capps was caught when police allegedly received a 911 call from his ex-girlfriend saying that Capps had hurt and threatened her on her birthday, according to police.

“[XXX] [VICTIM] stated that at on 5/12/2019 she went to her friends house to celebrate her 21st birthday. Her friend later took [XXX] back to her residence around 2230 hrs. at which time the defendant immediately began to accuse her of being with another man. [XXX] and the defendant began to verbally argue about the accusation. […] [XXX] attempted to reach for the phone from under the couch at which time the defendant stepped on her hands while wearing his boots. [XXX] again attempted to reach for the phone but was thrown to the ground by her neck. […] The defendant then left her go and made the statement ‘Don’t worry I have someone coming to take care of you in the morning. They don’t care if they catch charges or jail time. I’d break your skull into a million pieces right now if I could but I don’t want to go to jail’ ,” read the criminal complaint.

Capps was charged with, Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and more.

A hearing was held on 5/28, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove PA.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Information

This entry was posted on July 10, 2019 by and tagged , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p5xVoO-3tx

Navigation

Want All The News Fit For Orange Street Delivered to Your Door?

CLICK HERE TO ORDER YEAR PRINT SUBSCRIPTION $19.99!! 

BRAND NEW!! If you want to order a one year digital subscription where you will be sent a PDF of the entire paper it is sent to your inbox every month it is ONLY $14.99! Just click on the link below!

CLICK HERE TO ORDER ONE YEAR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

WANT THE BOOK? OSN Publisher Hilde Lysiak’s reporting skills are put to the test in this fun early chapter book mystery series! 

BUY HERE!

Blog Stats

  • 1,395,742 hits
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Blog Stats

  • 1,395,742 hits

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: