Sunbury Man Allegedly Found with Drug Paraphernalia

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

July 14, 2019

A Sunbury man was charged after allegedly being found with drug paraphernalia in his car 4/30/19, according to police.

Michael Scott Harlon was caught when police allegedly pulled him over and he fled the car, when police found him several devices used for drugs were found, according to police.

“I also located a tin which contained three needles used for injection substances with in the body,” read the criminal complaint.

Harlon was charged with Controlled Substance and more.

A hearing will be held on 8/27 at 2:15, at 2025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove PA.