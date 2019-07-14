Local Man Allegedly Attempted to Strangle his Wife

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

July 14, 2019

A Sunbury man was charged after allegedly strangling a woman delivering his mail to him, at 6/27/19, at Econo Lodge, according to police.

Steven P Young, was allegedly caught when a employee at the Econo Lodge walked by a room to see Young assaulting a woman with a ripped off shirt, and called police, according to police.

“The defendant began to yell and blame his life problems on her, when she went to stand up and leave he reached out and grabbed her with his left hand and began to and began to strangle her,” read the criminal complaint.

Young was charged with Strangulation, Aggravated Assault, and more.

A hearing was held on 7/08, at 1025 us rt 522, in Selinsgrove Pa.