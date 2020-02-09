OSN Top Stories of the Month JANUARY

Here are the OSN Top Stories of the month for January 2020~

1 New Taco Restaurant Opening in Patagonia A Labor of Love

2. EXCLUSIVE “New Information” Delays Van Nest Case, Plea Moved to April 10

3. OSN SHORT STORY #RealLife30

4. EXCLUSIVE Van Nest to Change Plea

5. EXCLUSIVE: STABBING SUSPECT STILL ON LOOSE, PATAGONIA ON EDGE — SCHOOL INCREASES SECURITY

