OFFICIAL: TRUMP’S GOAL TO REOPEN BUSINESSES BY EASTER MIGHT BE TOO EARLY FOR PATAGONIA

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

3/26/20

President Trump’s plan to start re-opening businesses by Easter might not be ideal for Patagonia, according to town officials.

The Orange Street News talked to the Patagonia Town Manager Ronald Robinson who said that the date seemed too soon.

“I think it is an aggressive date,” Robinson told the OSN. “They are so disconnected to us out there, we need to take care of ourselves.”

Tuesday during a Fox News town hall at the White House Trump said that he would like to see businesses open by Easter.

“I would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter,” Trump said.

Many businesses in Patagonia have closed in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Crown B Taqueria, The Hummingbird Sanctuary, and the Nature conservancy are just a few places that have been shut down because of the coronavirus.

Recently Patagonia was declared to be in a state of emergency. Businesses have not been forced to close, but are asked to take precautions.

“It is proclaimed and ordered that in order to flatten the curve of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, keep our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, and maximize available funding,” read a flyer being handed out to local businesses.

This entry was posted on March 26, 2020

