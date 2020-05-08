PATAGONIA PREPS FOR REOPENING

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

March 8, 2020

Businesses in Patagonia are gearing up for a grand reopening after the coronavirus shut down.

“We will be opening back up on May 30th,” Audrey, an employee at the Gathering Grounds told the OSN.

Crown B Taqueria owners Alexis and James Banks told the OSN that they are excited to begin serving costumers inside again. They are currently serving takeout.

“Alexis and I hope that he just finds a medium between peoples health and the suffering economy so that we can all move forward,” James told the OSN.

The Wagon Wheel has remained open for take-out but on Monday will begin seating inside around five people at a time. They will also have outdoor seating available at a socially acceptable distance apart.

Businesses might be ready to reopen, but Patagonia residents still have mixed feelings.

Resident Barbara Kuhns, a scientific writer told the Orange Street News that it is hard to decide what to do in this situation.

“I think COVID has created a very difficult situation. The economy is critical—it’s how citizens are fed, clothed, and cared for. I have real concerns for those whose lives will be permanently impacted. Some people may never regain their economic earning power that they had pre-covid. It concerns me as does the virus. I do not want people to get sick or die yet the economy needs to open back up. There are those with advanced degrees in science, medicine and economics that are better equipped to decide how the economy is restarted,” Kuhns told the OSN.

Patagonia citizen Lars Marshall, 65, told the OSN that he think it should be the businesses choice to remain closed or not.

“I think it should be voluntary and not mandatory with lots of social distancing and masks. I would give it another two weeks, a slow opening,” Marshall told the OSN.

There are between 1-5 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Patagonia’s 85624 zip code, according to data published by the Arizona Department of Health Services.