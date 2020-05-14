Orange Street News

HAVE YOU SEEN “JOEE”? REWARD OFFERED FOR MISSING DOG

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

May 14, 2020

Bailey, Alison, and Morgan Hayes with Joee

A dog is missing near the Patagonia lake and the family is asking for the public’s help.

Joee went missing at 7am in the Morning on April 30th. He was last seen at 71 Patagonia Lake Rd, Nogales AZ. The family is offering a reward to whoever returns Joee safely.

“Jose is almost five years old and he likes to sit out on the porch in the morning and watch the cars go by [on a leash.] This one morning I came back outside and Joee was gone. We were shocked,” Dana Hayes, the dogs owner, told the Orange Street News.

Joee is a four and a half year old white Maltese Mix puppy. He has reddish blonde ear markings and was last seen wearing a silver/blue spotted leash with a name tag and a rabies tag reading “224911.” He is due for his heartworm meds.

Dana’s granddaughter Alison, 18, is also completely distraught over their missing family member.

“He is not just a dog to us. He is a crucial member of our family. We are all completely lost without him,” Alison told the OSN.

If found or if you have any information please call Dana at 520-834-6398.

