COME ON IN! PATAGONIA RESTAURANTS NOW HAVE INDOOR SEATING

By Hilde Kate Lysiak

May 14, 2020

Patagonia restaurants are asking hungry residents to come in and take a seat.

After the coronavirus caused eateries around the community to shut down indoor seating, they have are all back and open for business — with some changes.

Crown B Taqueria owner Alexis Banks say that being able to reopen was crucial for their business.

“We really needed to reopen [seating]. I was happy that they let us open with precautions. I was glad that they gave us the option to and that we still had to stay safe,” Banks told the Orange Street News.

Crown B Taqueria is taking many precautions like always wearing gloves and masks and frequently disinfecting surfaces.

“We removed 50% of our tables and moved most of them outside. All tables are now six feet apart and we removed table side ordering so there is less interaction because they have to come to the counter,” said Banks.

The Wagon Wheel has remained open for take-out but recently began seating inside around five people at a time. They will also have outdoor seating available at a socially acceptable distance apart.

The Wild Horse and Velvet Elvis are also now open for indoor seating. At both locations employees will be wearing masks, using paper menus, and spacing out tables.

Gathering Grounds will be open May 30th.

There are between 1-5 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Patagonia’s 85624 zip code, according to data published by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

This entry was posted on May 14, 2020

